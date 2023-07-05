52 MXG welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Purdy, newly-appointed 52nd Maintenance Group commander , renders his first salute to his unit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command by passing the unit’s colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE