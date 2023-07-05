Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    52 MXG welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Purdy, newly-appointed 52nd Maintenance Group commander , renders his first salute to his unit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command by passing the unit’s colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, 52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52 FW
    52 MXG
    52 MXG Change of Command

