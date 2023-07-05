52 MXG welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group newly-appointed commander, holds his daughter during the 52nd MXG change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust, and also signifies an allegiance of Airmen to their commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

