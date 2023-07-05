Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    52 MXG welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group newly-appointed commander, holds his daughter during the 52nd MXG change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust, and also signifies an allegiance of Airmen to their commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    52 FW
    52 MXG
    52 MXG Change of Command

