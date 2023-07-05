Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    52 MXG welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group incoming commander, as he takes command of the MXG at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The passing of the guidon from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership, and signifies an allegiance from the unit’s members to their commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, 52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52 FW
    52 MXG
    52 MXG Change of Command

