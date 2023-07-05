Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, left, receives the guidon from Col. James Vinson, 52nd Maintenance Group outgoing commander, as he relinquishes command of the MXG at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. Changes of command are a military tradition representing a formal transfer of responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7898675
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-OP101-1059
|Resolution:
|3216x2144
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
