52 MXG welcomes new commander

Col. James Vinson, 52nd Maintenance Group outgoing commander, renders a final salute as the group commander at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. Changes of command represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

