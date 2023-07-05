Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    52 MXG welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James Vinson, 52nd Maintenance Group outgoing commander, renders a final salute as the group commander at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. Changes of command represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 10:25
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    This work, 52 MXG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 FW
    52 MXG
    52 MXG Change of Command

