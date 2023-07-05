Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Receiving [Image 15 of 15]

    Echo Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    New recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 5, 2023. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 7898667
    VIRIN: 230705-M-WD009-1950
    Resolution: 6108x4932
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Receiving [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    yellow footprints
    haircut
    platoon
    drill instructor
    receiving
    MCRDPI

