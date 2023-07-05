New recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 5, 2023. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 10:13
|Photo ID:
|7898660
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-WD009-1679
|Resolution:
|5570x5077
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Receiving [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT