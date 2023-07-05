Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paul Vermaire, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, recuperates from surgery at Landstuhl Medical Center, Germany, Sept. 2021. Vermaire had a traumatic brain injury, and while recovering from his injury developed extreme depression, affecting his and his family's lives. Vermaire and his wife received massive amounts of support from their family, friends and the military community who helped them receive necessary care. (Courtesy photo)

