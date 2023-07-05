Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

    Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paul Vermaire, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, recuperates from surgery at Landstuhl Medical Center, Germany, Sept. 2021. Vermaire had a traumatic brain injury, and while recovering from his injury developed extreme depression, affecting his and his family's lives. Vermaire and his wife received massive amounts of support from their family, friends and the military community who helped them receive necessary care. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 08:17
    Photo ID: 7898429
    VIRIN: 230707-F-CX918-1004
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mental Health
    Resiliency
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT