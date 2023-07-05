ABH1 May Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Wesley May, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, is reenlisted by Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Hooks, also assigned to NSA Souda Bay, on July 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

