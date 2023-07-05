Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paul Vermaire, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, gathers with his family at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 25, 2022. Vermaire's recovery journey from a traumatic brain injury and the mental health struggles that came along with it, inspired him to speak openly and help others to seek support. (Courtesy photo)
