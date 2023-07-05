Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking the silence: TSgt Paul Vermaire's journey with mental health recovery

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paul Vermaire, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, gathers with his family at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 25, 2022. Vermaire's recovery journey from a traumatic brain injury and the mental health struggles that came along with it, inspired him to speak openly and help others to seek support. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 08:17
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mental Health
    Resiliency
    Air Force

