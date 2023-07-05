Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS with USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS with USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189)

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Kinch, from Panama City, Florida, stands lookout aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) July 3, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 08:01
    Photo ID: 7898413
    VIRIN: 230703-N-GF955-1334
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS with USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS John Lenthall
    COMPTUEX
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Carney
    DDG 64
    CSG2

