USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS with USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189)

U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Frank Garcia, from Orlando, Florida, looks through the “big eyes” onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) July 3, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

