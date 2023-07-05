The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) receives supplies from the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea July 3, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi- mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 07:22 Photo ID: 7898383 VIRIN: 230703-N-OB471-1320 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 961.4 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacob Hilgendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.