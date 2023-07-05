Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament [Image 12 of 12]

    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justine Barao, 737th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, cheers during a basketball game at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2023. Baroa was one of the main organizers for the second Pacific Air Force International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

