U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justine Barao, 737th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, cheers during a basketball game at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2023. Baroa was one of the main organizers for the second Pacific Air Force International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7898274
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-IV293-1010
|Resolution:
|4535x3023
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT