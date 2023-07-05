Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament [Image 11 of 12]

    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Enrile, 18th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, surges forward during a basketball game at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2023. Enrile received an award for being the most valuable player on the championship team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7898273
    VIRIN: 230704-F-IV293-1011
    Resolution: 7155x4909
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament
    Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    SMEE
    Snake handling
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT