Senior Airman Francis Matthew Pascual, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron geobase engineering technician, prepares to shoot a free throw at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2023. The tournament allowed the players and their families to come together as a community and celebrate both basketball and the Filipino-American military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7898272
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-IV293-1008
|Resolution:
|4487x2991
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|10
This work, Second PACAF International Filipino-American Basketball Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT