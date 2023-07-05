Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling-at-sea [Image 11 of 11]

    Refueling-at-sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, observe a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay, July 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 7898087
    VIRIN: 230706-N-SK336-1099
    Resolution: 5296x3531
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling-at-sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Refueling-at-Sea
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Hangar Bay
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-sea
    Refueling-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolverines
    Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Boatswain’s Mate
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT