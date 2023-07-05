Rear Admiral Pat Hannifin Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

230703-N-QF023-1115

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, from San Diego, California, speaks to Sailors in the Combat Information Center during an official visit aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the South China Sea, July 3. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

Date Taken: 07.03.2023