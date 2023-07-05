Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Heave line during RAS [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Heave line during RAS

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230703-N-QF023-1358
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Sailors heave the line during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the South China Sea, July 3. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Heave line during RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

