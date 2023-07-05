230703-N-QF023-1358

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Sailors heave the line during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the South China Sea, July 3. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:12 Photo ID: 7898077 VIRIN: 230703-N-QF023-1358 Resolution: 3913x3648 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Heave line during RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.