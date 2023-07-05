230703-N-QF023-1358
SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Sailors heave the line during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) aboard USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the South China Sea, July 3. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7898077
|VIRIN:
|230703-N-QF023-1358
|Resolution:
|3913x3648
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Heave line during RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
