Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zander Jenkins, from Bardstown, Kentucky, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Roberts, from New Orleans, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, observe a material off-load during a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay, July 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35 Photo ID: 7898054 VIRIN: 230706-N-SK336-1075 Resolution: 2419x3628 Size: 3.01 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling-at-sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.