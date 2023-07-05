Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling-at-Sea [Image 9 of 11]

    Refueling-at-Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jason Ravenell, from Summerville, South Carolina, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, mans a phone and distance line on the flight deck during a refueling-at-sea with USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), July 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

