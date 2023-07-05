Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance [Image 8 of 11]

    Aircraft Maintenance

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michelle List, right, from Rockledge, Florida, and Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Andrew Atencio, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, both assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conduct routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 6, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 7898051
    VIRIN: 230706-N-CO784-1010
    Resolution: 4294x3067
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

