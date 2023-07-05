Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michelle List, right, from Rockledge, Florida, and Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Andrew Atencio, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, both assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conduct routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 6, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35 Photo ID: 7898051 VIRIN: 230706-N-CO784-1010 Resolution: 4294x3067 Size: 2.29 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.