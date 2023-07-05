Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hangar Bay [Image 7 of 11]

    Hangar Bay

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Blaze Moyeda, from Lakeland, Florida, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to VFA-37, in the in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 3, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Luis BravoCopado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:35
    Photo ID: 7898050
    VIRIN: 230703-N-OO778-1014
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 10

