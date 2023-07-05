Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Blaze Moyeda, from Lakeland, Florida, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to VFA-37, in the in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 3, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Luis BravoCopado)

