U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derek Garman, Senior Airman Gabriel Bibbs, Airman 1st Class Hector Herrera-Gutierrez, and Staff Sgt. Isaac Wagner, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, perform maintenance on the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, SC, to prepare for its upcoming missions during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. This year's iteration of Mobility Guardian will be executed in the Indo-Pacific region and is the largest in Air Mobility Command's history, with more than 3,000 mobility Airmen participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:16 Photo ID: 7897786 VIRIN: 230701-F-VR222-1855 Resolution: 4196x2803 Size: 444.74 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.