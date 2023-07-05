Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 21 of 21]

    Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derek Garman, Senior Airman Gabriel Bibbs, Airman 1st Class Hector Herrera-Gutierrez, and Staff Sgt. Isaac Wagner, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, perform maintenance on the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, SC, to prepare for its upcoming missions during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. This year's iteration of Mobility Guardian will be executed in the Indo-Pacific region and is the largest in Air Mobility Command's history, with more than 3,000 mobility Airmen participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:16
    VIRIN: 230701-F-VR222-1855
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

