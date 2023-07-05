U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hector Herrera-Gutierrez and Senior Airman Gabriel Bibbs, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, perform maintenance on the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, SC, to prepare for its upcoming missions during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. Mobility Guardian will feature a wide range of refueling and transport aircraft working with thousands of Joint service members and international Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:16
|Photo ID:
|7897784
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-VR222-1765
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|249.06 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
