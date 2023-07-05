Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 19 of 21]

    Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hector Herrera-Gutierrez and Senior Airman Gabriel Bibbs, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, perform maintenance on the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, SC, to prepare for its upcoming missions during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. Mobility Guardian will feature a wide range of refueling and transport aircraft working with thousands of Joint service members and international Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 7897784
    VIRIN: 230701-F-VR222-1765
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 249.06 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

