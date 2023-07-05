Team Charleston Maintainers prepare C-17 for Mobility Guardian 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Bibbs, Airman 1st Class Hector Herrera-Gutierrez, and Staff Sgt. Isaac Wagner, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, perform maintenance on the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Charleston, SC, to prepare for its upcoming missions during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. Mobility Guardian will feature a wide range of refueling and transport aircraft working with thousands of Joint service members and international Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

