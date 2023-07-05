Ivy Soldier Saves Life in Car Crash

Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to Golf Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, aided in the rescue of a man’s life during a vehicle collision on June 26, 2023, Colorado Springs, Colorado. De La Rosa was on his way to the Garden of the Gods when he witnessed the accident, and rescued the unconscious person from a burning truck with another bystander, saving the victim's life. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa)

