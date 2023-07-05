Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Soldier Saves Life in Car Crash

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to Golf Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, aided in the rescue of a man’s life during a vehicle collision on June 26, 2023, Colorado Springs, Colorado. De La Rosa was on his way to the Garden of the Gods when he witnessed the accident, and rescued the unconscious person from a burning truck with another bystander, saving the victim's life. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa)

    This work, Ivy Soldier Saves Life in Car Crash, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ivy Soldier Saves Civilian from Burning Vehicle in Colorado Springs

