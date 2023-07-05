Independence Day Celebration Flyover

Pilots and aircrew from the 71st Special Operations Squadron are recognized for the flyover they performed at the Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 3, 2023. During the event, over 11,000 fans were in attendance for the Independence Day celebration game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

