Independence Day Celebration Flyover

A pair of CV-22 Ospreys from the 71st Special Operations Squadron perform a flyover for the singing of the national anthem during an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 3, 2023. During the game, the pilots and aircrew of the aircraft would be recognized for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

