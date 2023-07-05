Independence Day Celebration Flyover

Baseball fans cheer during a flyover performed by a pair of CV-22 Ospreys from the 71st Special Operations Squadron during an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 3, 2023. During the game the pilots and aircrew from the flyover would be recognized by the crowd for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

