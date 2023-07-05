Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Independence Day Celebration Flyover [Image 4 of 6]

    Independence Day Celebration Flyover

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Baseball fans cheer during a flyover performed by a pair of CV-22 Ospreys from the 71st Special Operations Squadron during an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 3, 2023. During the game the pilots and aircrew from the flyover would be recognized by the crowd for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 7897655
    VIRIN: 230703-F-TV976-1103
    Resolution: 6385x4257
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day Celebration Flyover [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Independence Day Celebration Flyover
    Independence Day Celebration Flyover
    Independence Day Celebration Flyover
    Independence Day Celebration Flyover
    Independence Day Celebration Flyover
    Independence Day Celebration Flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    CV-22
    Kirtland AFB
    Independence Day
    Albuquerque Isotopes
    71st SOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT