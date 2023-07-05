Independence Day Celebration Flyover

Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Honor Guard and Albuquerque Isotopes baseball team pay their respects during the national anthem at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 3, 2023. During the national anthem, a pair of CV-22 Ospreys from the 58th Special Operations Wing performed a flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023