    688th Cyberspace Wing welcomes incoming commander [Image 2 of 5]

    688th Cyberspace Wing welcomes incoming commander

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Col. Joshua Rockhill took command of the 688th Cyberspace Wing from Col. James Hewitt Sept. 29, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Maj. Gen. David Gaedecke, 16th Air Force vice commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing welcomes incoming commander [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cyberspace
    change of command
    688th cyberspace wing
    air forces cyber
    sixteenth air force

