    2023 Dredge Potter Repairs [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 Dredge Potter Repairs

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    On June 28, 2023, the Service Base staff made repairs to the Dredge Potter at the District’s Service Base to prepare for upcoming low water season. Welder, Craig Nelson heats up the pipeline in preparation for welding repairs.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7897643
    VIRIN: 230628-A-KR238-1031
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Welding
    Low Water
    St. Louis District
    Dredge Potter
    Service Base

