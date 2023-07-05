2023 Dredge Potter Repairs

On June 28, 2023, the Service Base staff made repairs to the Dredge Potter at the District’s Service Base to prepare for upcoming low water season. Welder, Craig Nelson heats up the pipeline in preparation for welding repairs.
