Patrick and Cape Partner with Brevard County for Active Shooter Exercise

Emergency Services from Patrick Space Force Base participate in an active shooter exercise on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., June 27, 2023. These exercises enhance readiness and confidence to improve our team's ability to effectively respond to such incidents. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Collin Wesson)
|06.27.2023
|07.06.2023 14:36
|7897401
|230627-X-PM547-1276
|5366x3570
|1.15 MB
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|0
|0
