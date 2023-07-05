Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrick and Cape Partner with Brevard County for Active Shooter Exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    Patrick and Cape Partner with Brevard County for Active Shooter Exercise

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman Collin Wesson 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Brevard County's Holmes Regional Medical Center First Flight helicopter transport team assists members of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during an Active Shooter training exercise on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., June 27, 2023. These exercises enhance readiness and confidence to improve our team's ability to effectively respond to such incidents. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Collin Wesson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 14:37
    Photo ID: 7897397
    VIRIN: 230627-X-PM547-1352
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Patrick and Cape Partner with Brevard County for Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training Exercise
    Helicopter
    Active Shooter
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    Patrick SFB

