    Missouri Airmen prepare for international exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    Missouri Airmen prepare for international exercise

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Grigsby, a maintainer with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, walks through a pre-deployment function line, while out-processing for Mobility Guardian, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 29, 2023. Mobility Guardian is Air Mobility Command's premier exercise, providing an opportunity for the Mobility Air Forces to train with joint and international partners in airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. The exercise is intended to test the abilities of the Mobility Air Forces to execute rapid global mobility missions in dynamic, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7897385
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-YI114-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airmen prepare for international exercise [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployment
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    PDF line
    AATTC
    Rausin Auditorium
    Tristan Grigsby

