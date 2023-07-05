Missouri Airmen prepare for international exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Grigsby, a maintainer with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, walks through a pre-deployment function line, while out-processing for Mobility Guardian, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 29, 2023. Mobility Guardian is Air Mobility Command's premier exercise, providing an opportunity for the Mobility Air Forces to train with joint and international partners in airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. The exercise is intended to test the abilities of the Mobility Air Forces to execute rapid global mobility missions in dynamic, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023
Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US