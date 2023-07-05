U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Richmond, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeyman, clears debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The Airmen, also known as 'Dirt Boyz,' use a variety of heavy equipment such as front-end loaders, bulldozers and backhoes to accomplish tasks around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7896939
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-XN600-7231
|Resolution:
|7452x4968
|Size:
|18.08 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT