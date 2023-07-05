Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jimmy Noriega, left, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman and U.S. Air Force Airman Cross Kidder, 4th CES pavement and equipment apprentice, clear debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. Pavement and equipment technicians are responsible for tasks such as operating and maintaining heavy construction equipment, inspecting work for quality and detonating explosives in order to create facilities or runways for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

