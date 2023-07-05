U.S. Air Force Airman Cross Kidder, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, loads debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The project demolished and removed a vacant hangar, to clear the way for future personnel accommodation developments and infrastructure needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7896935
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-XN600-7185
|Resolution:
|5789x3859
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
