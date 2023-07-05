Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

U.S. Air Force Airman Cross Kidder, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, loads debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The project demolished and removed a vacant hangar, to clear the way for future personnel accommodation developments and infrastructure needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

