Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert McIntosh, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, rakes gravel during a sidewalk construction project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. Gravel is used as a base to improve drainage and prevent erosion due to water pooling beneath the concrete, while providing a firm and level foundation to prevent the concrete from cracking and shifting over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7896934
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-XN600-7154
|Resolution:
|7430x4953
|Size:
|21.69 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
