Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert McIntosh, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, rakes gravel during a sidewalk construction project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. Gravel is used as a base to improve drainage and prevent erosion due to water pooling beneath the concrete, while providing a firm and level foundation to prevent the concrete from cracking and shifting over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

