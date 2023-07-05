Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 4 of 7]

    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert McIntosh, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, rakes gravel during a sidewalk construction project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. Gravel is used as a base to improve drainage and prevent erosion due to water pooling beneath the concrete, while providing a firm and level foundation to prevent the concrete from cracking and shifting over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

