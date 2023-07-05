Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 9]

    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230705-N-ML799-1185 SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Juan Recinos, from Roundrock, Texas, speaks to midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy on the flight deck during a tour a ship tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour of the ship July 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7896932
    VIRIN: 230705-N-ML799-1185
    Resolution: 6058x4039
    Size: 833.17 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli
    Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USNA
    U.S. Naval Academy
    midshipmen
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT