U.S. Air Force pavement and equipment technicians assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a new sidewalk at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. Members of the pavements and equipment shop earned the name “Dirt Boyz” during the Vietnam War, since they were consistently covered in dirt, mud and concrete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7896929 VIRIN: 230621-F-XN600-7131 Resolution: 7846x5231 Size: 21.83 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.