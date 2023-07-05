Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 2 of 7]

    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force pavement and equipment technicians assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron clear debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The pavement and equipment shop is responsible for any CES project that involves construction and repair on runways, buildings, roads, sidewalks, dirt work or any other horizontal construction and maintenance on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7896928
    VIRIN: 230621-F-XN600-7084
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence
    Driven by dirt; defined by diligence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineering
    Dirt boyz
    construction
    4FW
    pavement and equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT