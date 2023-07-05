U.S. Air Force pavement and equipment technicians assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron clear debris during a demolition project at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 21, 2023. The pavement and equipment shop is responsible for any CES project that involves construction and repair on runways, buildings, roads, sidewalks, dirt work or any other horizontal construction and maintenance on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7896928 VIRIN: 230621-F-XN600-7084 Resolution: 6090x4060 Size: 11.5 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Driven by dirt; defined by diligence [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.