Midshipmen From U.S. Naval Academy Tour USS Tripoli

230705-N-ML799-1068 SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) – Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy tour the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) July 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 11:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
