    Needle gunning, polishing, anchor chain painting [Image 7 of 7]

    Needle gunning, polishing, anchor chain painting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230705-N-VJ326-1133 SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) – Seaman Jarell Mendez, from Kinston, North Carolina, paints the anchor chain in the forecastle aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability July 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

