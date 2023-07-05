Needle gunning, polishing, anchor chain painting

230705-N-VJ326-1133 SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) – Seaman Jarell Mendez, from Kinston, North Carolina, paints the anchor chain in the forecastle aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability July 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

