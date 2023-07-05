Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a flying squad drill

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a flying squad drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill in the general workshop. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a flying squad drill, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    DC
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

