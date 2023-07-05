USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a flying squad drill

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill in the general workshop. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
