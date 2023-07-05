Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL Chiefs Run [Image 5 of 10]

    CNAL Chiefs Run

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Virginia Beach, Va. (Jun. 30, 2023) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), participates in the CNAL Chief’s Run at Mount Trashmore Park Virginia Beach, Va., June 30. This run was hosted as an event to encourage comradery amongst CNAL Sailors and their Chiefs. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7896655
    VIRIN: 230630-N-RQ186-1099
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 11

    This work, CNAL Chiefs Run [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Air Force Atlantic Sailors &lsquo;Lace Up&rsquo; for a Fun Run at Mount Trashmore Park

    Run
    FlyNavyLANT
    ChiefsMess
    WeAreCNAL

