CNAL Chiefs Run

Virginia Beach, Va. (Jun. 30, 2023) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) attend a CNAL Chief’s Run at Mount Trashmore Park Virginia Beach, Va., June 30. This run was hosted as an event to encourage comradery amongst CNAL Sailors and their Chiefs. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

