Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230630-A-TG881-1001

    230630-A-TG881-1001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Mark Youdell, regional outreach coordinator for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission briefs attendees on investment scams and how to avoid them at Army Community Service’s Workforce Wellness Workshop, June 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7896626
    VIRIN: 230630-A-TG881-1001
    Resolution: 3273x2182
    Size: 410.43 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230630-A-TG881-1001, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army invests in civilian workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    ACS
    Financial Readiness
    DFMWR
    Military Consumer Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT