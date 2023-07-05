From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Damion Holtzclaw, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, Lord Mark Lancaster, United Kingdom Government’s Defence Export Advocate, and Ambassador Belinda Lewis, British Ambassador to Kuwait, and Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Nicholas Lloyd pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 4, 2023. A group of U.K. leaders traveled to Kuwait to foster the working relationship between the U.K. and their Kuwaiti partners, and the visit also provided the opportunity for the U.S. to further the connection with our coalition partners on a strategic level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:45 Photo ID: 7896622 VIRIN: 230704-F-GK113-2005 Resolution: 6710x4473 Size: 6.45 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Connections With UK Partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.